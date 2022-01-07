Over 25 mass protests’ participants killed, 3,000 more arrested in Kazakhstan - TV

NUR-SULTAN, January 7. /TASS/. Kazakh law enforcers eliminated 26 participants of the recent mass protests and detained over 3,000 more, Khabar-24 TV channel reported on Friday citing the country’s Interior Ministry.

"In all, over 3,000 criminals were detained, 26 more killed and 18 armed terrorists were wounded," the television channel reported adding that 18 law enforcers were killed and up to 750 policemen were wounded during mass disorders.

A state of emergency has been declared all across Kazakhstan over mass protests that erupted in the cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau in the Mangistau region in the country’s southwest on January 2 where residents protested against fuel price hikes.

Two days later, riots erupted in Almaty (in the country’s southeast) where police used stun grenades to disperse crowds and also in other cities, in particular, in Atyrau and Aktobe (in the west), Uralsk (in the northwest), Taraz, Shymkent and Kyzylorda (in the south), Karaganda (in the northeast) and even in the capital of Nur-Sultan.

On January 5, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dismissed the government. Its members continue discharging their duties until a new Cabinet is approved.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated on Thursday that peacekeeping forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) were sent to Kazakhstan at the request of the republic's authorities, and this decision was made collectively.