Kazakh President Tokayev to address his country’s people on Friday

NUR-SULTAN, January 7. /TASS/. Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will make an official statement to the people of his country on Friday, the country’s national television channel Khabar-24 reported.

"President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will make an official statement today to people of Kazakhstan and this information was provided by his spokesman Berik Uali," the television channel’s anchorwoman reported.

A state of emergency has been declared all across Kazakhstan over mass protests that erupted in the cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau in the Mangistau region in the country’s southwest on January 2 where residents protested against fuel price hikes.

Two days later, riots erupted in Almaty (in the country’s southeast) where police used stun grenades to disperse crowds and also in other cities, in particular, in Atyrau and Aktobe (in the west), Uralsk (in the northwest), Taraz, Shymkent and Kyzylorda (in the south), Karaganda (in the northeast) and even in the capital of Nur-Sultan.

On January 5, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev dismissed the government. Its members continue discharging their duties until a new Cabinet is approved.

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated on Thursday that peacekeeping forces of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) were sent to Kazakhstan at the request of the republic's authorities, and this decision was made collectively.