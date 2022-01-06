Religious events canceled amid state of emergency in Kazakhstan

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. /TASS/. Religious events in Kazakhstan, including collective worships, have been prohibited for the duration of the state of emergency, the Khabar-24 TV Channel reports on Thursday.

According to the channel’s information, all churches have been closed to the public.

Earlier, the Mir-24 TV Channel reported that a state of emergency was declared all across Kazakhstan due to the protests that broke out in the country on January 2. According to the information of the Khabar-24 TV Channel, the state of emergency will be in force until January 19.