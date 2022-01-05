EU high representative arrives in Ukraine, going to visit contact line in Donbass

KIEV, January 5. / TASS /. High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell has arrived in Ukraine to demonstrate the EU’s support for the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"My first visit in 2022 is to Stanytsya [Luganskaya and Kiev], Ukraine. With Russia’s increased military build-up, I am here to show EU support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and to support sustained reform efforts that are key for resilience," Borrell stated on his Twitter page on Wednesday.

The EU high representative Josep Borrell and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba are planning to visit the contact line in the Lugansk Region in order to observe the situation in the conflict zone. The sides will hold talks on preventing alleged Russian aggression, in particular, by imposing tough economic sanctions, as well as on promoting a peaceful settlement of the Donbass conflict based on the principles of independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and implementing humanitarian projects. During the trip, Borrell and Kuleba are going to talk to the reporters.