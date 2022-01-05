Some five ambulance workers injured during protests in Kazakhstan’s Almaty

NUR-SULTAN, January 5. / TASS /. Some five emergency medical workers have been injured as a result of illegal actions by protesters in Kazakhstan’s Almaty, the regional health ministry stated on Wednesday.

"As a result of illegal actions, as many as five ambulance workers have received injuries, including two drivers and three doctors. They were rushed to the city hospitals," the statement reads.

The health ministry also reported that the protesters destroyed two ambulances.

On January 2, crowds took to the streets in the cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau in the Mangistau region, protesting against high fuel prices. Two days later, the protests engulfed Almaty, where the police used flashbangs to disperse the crowd, as well as other cities, including Atyrau, Aktobe, Uralsk, Taraz, Shymkent, Kyzylorda, Karaganda and even Kazakhstan’s capital Nur-Sultan. The president imposed a two-week state of emergency and a curfew in the country’s largest city of Almaty and the southwestern Mangistau Province early on Wednesday. The head of the state also accepted the government’s resignation. Its members will continue to perform their tasks until a new cabinet is formed.