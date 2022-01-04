UN Secretary-General urges all states to engage in dialogue on nuclear arms — spokesman

UNITED NATIONS, January 5. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres calls upon all UN member states to engage in dialogue on issues of nuclear arms control, his spokesperson Stephane Dujarric has told reporters.

"The Secretary-General’s message is clear is that he would like to see all nuclear weapons eliminated. And that, as he said in the statement, it’s a dialogue with those countries that have nuclear weapons, that those countries that have openly nuclear weapons as stated in the statement that was issued and all other Member States," he said.

The Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, also called Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), was signed in 1968. It made the nuclear arsenals of the United Kingdom, Russia, China, France, and the United States legal, confirming their status as nuclear-weapon states. Other countries agreed to "forgo developing or acquiring nuclear weapons." The treaty has been signed by more than 190 countries. India, Pakistan, and Israel remain outside the treaty. In January 2003, North Korea withdrew from it.