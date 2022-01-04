NATO-Russia Council to focus on European security, Ukraine, military transparency — NATO

BRUSSELS, January 4. /TASS/. The NATO-Russia Council meeting on January 12, the first in two and a half years, will focus on military security in Europe, Ukraine and measures related to risk reduction and military transparency, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

"I’ve convened the NATO-Russia Council meeting on Jan 12 to discuss issues related to European security, esp. [especially] the situation in/around Ukraine and issues related to mil [military] activities, reciprocal transparency and risk reduction. An agenda for meaningful dialogue in the interest of all of us," Stoltenberg said.

In the run-up to the meeting, when the alliance is expected to consider Russia’s security guarantees, NATO members are holding multilateral consultations on the Russian proposal. Earlier the alliance announced that NATO top diplomats would hold an extraordinary virtual meeting on January 7 to address Russia’s requirements relating to European security issues and would "discuss Russia’s military build-up in and around Ukraine."

On Tuesday evening, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell discussed these issues with Stoltenberg, saying that "any discussion on security in Europe should build on and strengthen OSCE and UN commitments and obligations."

Russia’s position

In the early hours of December 31, US President Joe Biden held a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. The conversation lasted 50 minutes. Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov told journalists that the Kremlin was satisfied with the conversation which generally was constructive. According to him, the upcoming talks on security guarantees were the main subject and both leaders agreed to control them personally and maintain phone contacts.

Moscow hopes that the negotiations with the US brings about legal guarantees that NATO will refrain from advancing eastward and deploying offensive weapons near Russia’s borders, and Ushakov said that the US president had agreed with this point of view. The Russian president warned that potential new sanctions against Russia could result in a complete breakdown in its relations with the US and inflict serious damage on its ties with the West in general.

Washington said that the two presidents finalized the schedule of talks. On January 10, Geneva is hosting Russian-US talks on security guarantees. On January 12, Russia is discussing its concerns in the security sphere in Europe as well as the Russian projects on security guarantees at a meeting of the NATO-Russia Council in Brussels and on January 13 - at a meeting of the OSCE Permanent Council in Vienna.