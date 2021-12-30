Kiev imposes sanctions on those involved in building Crimean Bridge

KIEV, December 31. / TASS /. The National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine has imposed some restrictive measures against six individuals and 24 legal entities involved in constructing the Crimean Bridge, according to the Council’s statement.

"The sanctions have been imposed on six individuals and 24 legal entities involved in the illegal construction and use of the railway segment of the Kerch Strait transport crossing, the organization of the railway passenger traffic in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, as well as Sevastopol, with Russia <…>, " the statement reads.

As many as 18 individuals engaged in issuing court verdicts on the alienation of the property of the Crimean Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church were subjected to sanctions. "The penalties were also imposed on some 52 individuals holding senior positions of the Russian occupation administration in the temporarily occupied territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol, who undermine the national interests [of Ukraine] and endanger the security of the Ukrainian people," the National Security and Defense Council noted.

After the February 2014 government coup in Ukraine, the authorities of Crimea and Sevastopol held referendums on the issue of reunification with Russia. The voting took place on March 16, with turnouts exceeding 80%. Reunification with Russia was supported by 96.7% in Crimea and 95.6% in Sevastopol. On March 18, the Russian president signed a treaty on the accession of the Republic of Crimea and Sevastopol to the Russian Federation. Russia’s Federal Assembly ratified the treaty on March 21. Despite the unequivocal outcome of the referendum Kiev has refused to recognize Crimea as part of Russia.