No information on Taliban’s alleged plans to appoint new envoy to Moscow — MFA

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Moscow has not received any information from the Taliban (banned in Russia) about their plans to appoint a new ambassador to Russia, Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated at a briefing on Thursday.

"We have not received any notifications from the Afghan side, from the Afghan authorities about their plans to send a [new] ambassador to Russia," the diplomat said.

Meanwhile, the foreign ministry spokeswoman emphasized that the official recognition of the Taliban interim government was "out of question." "Our stance is well known to the Taliban. This position refers to the need to create appropriate conditions, which we have repeatedly voiced and explained. This is the establishment of a genuine ethnopolitical inclusive government, the adoption of numerous effective measures to counter terrorism and drug trafficking, as well as the observance of basic human rights," Zakharova noted.

The Afghan Embassy in Russia refused to provide any comments to TASS on the Taliban’s alleged plans to appoint a new Afghan envoy to Moscow, which were reported by media the day before. Earlier, Afghan Ambassador to Moscow Said Tayeb Jawad noted that the Taliban could not appoint envoys until they received international recognition.