Al-Shabab terror group captures Balad in Somalia — media

PRETORIA, December 30. /TASS/. The Al-Shabab terrorist group has seized the city of Balad in the Hirshabelle State situated in central Somalia, the Garowe Online news website reported on Thursday.

The militants managed to seize control owing to a string of several attacks. Details of what transpired in the city have not yet been provided.

Recently, the terrorist group captured several cities in the state of Galmudug. Observers associate their stepped-up actions to the rising discord between the Somali government and its allies from the African Union peacekeeping forces, as well as between political forces inside the country due to the next expected presidential elections that have been continually postponed.

The Al-Shabab terrorist group originated in Somalia in 2004. Since 2008, its militants have regularly set off explosions and carried out attacks. In 2010, the group exercised control over vast swathes of territories, but in the summer of 2011, the group was forced to leave Mogadishu and switch to guerrilla warfare with the country’s government and its allies as a result of the fighting by the Somali army with the assistance of military contingents from a number of African countries.

In February 2012, one of the group’s leaders announced that the militants had joined the Al-Qaeda terrorist organization (banned in Russia). Those in the Al-Shabab group are estimated at 7,000 militants.