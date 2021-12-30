Russia detects 21,073 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours, crisis center says

MOSCOW, December 30. /TASS/. Russia has registered 21,073 new confirmed COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, with the total number of infections reaching 10,479,344 cases, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Thursday.

According to the crisis center, the relative increase of new infections is at the level of 0.2%.

In the past 24-hour period, 1,532 new cases were uncovered in St. Petersburg, along with 977 new infections in the Moscow Region and 524 infections in the Sverdlovsk Region. Also, during this timeframe, 490 new cases were discovered in the Chelyabinsk Region and 478 new cases were detected in the Irkutsk Region.

All in all, at present, 748,169 patients are still undergoing treatment in Russia.

Moscow daily cases

The number of coronavirus cases in Moscow increased by 2,283 over the past day against 2,755 a day earlier to 2,000,067.

In relative terms, the increase in the number of cases was 0.11%.

The number of deaths due to coronavirus in Moscow increased by 79 over the past day against 83 the day before and reached 35,805 (1.79% of all cases).

The number of recovered patients increased by 2,936 over the past day to 1,831,571. According to the headquarters, 132,691 people are undergoing treatment in Moscow.

Patients' deaths

The number of COVID-19 fatalities in Russia over the past 24 hours has increased by 926, compared to 932 the day before. In all, 307,948 patients died of the infection.

Thus, the country has been registering less than 1,000 daily deaths caused by the coronavirus infection for one week.

According to the crisis center, the provisional lethality of the disease (the final one can be determined only after the end of the epidemic) is at the level of 2.94%.

Over the past 24 hours, 71 fatalities were registered in Moscow, 60 fatalities - in St. Petersburg, 50 fatalities - in the Moscow Region, 35 fatalities - in the Krasnoyarsk Region, 26 fatalities - in the Chelyabinsk Region, and 25 fatalities were recorded in the Sverdlovsk Region.

Patients' recoveries

The number of coronavirus patients discharged over the past 24 hours in Russia has increased by 43,004. In all, 9,423,227 patients have recovered.

According to the crisis center, the total share of recoveries to date has increased to the level of 89.9% of the total COVID-19 case tally in Russia.

Having recovered, in a day 3,236 patients were discharged in St. Petersburg, 2,217 - in the Irkutsk Region, 1,998 - in the Omsk Region, 1,930 - in the Moscow Region, 1,368 - in the Samara Region.