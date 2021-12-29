US won’t publish its security concerns — US official

WASHINGTON, December 29. /TASS/. The US doesn’t plan to go public with its security concerns the way Russia has done, a high-ranking US official told reporters on Wednesday.

"Our view is that we can make most progress, actually at the negotiating table sitting across from one another behind closed doors, and in close consultation with our allies and partners," the official said. "We don't have any current plans to go publish a document or a draft agreement, the way that the Russian side has done."

The official also said that, "I cannot speak to why the Russian side has requested this call".