Ukrainian police detain suspected attacker on Russian diplomatic mission in Lvov

KIEV, December 29. /TASS/. The Ukrainian police apprehended a suspected attacker on Russia’s consulate-general in Lvov, Ukraine’s Interior Minister Denis Monastyrsky told a briefing on Wednesday.

"From the latest provocations: a bottle bomb was hurled at the Russian consulate-general in Lvov. Recently, the police detained an individual who committed the crime. Investigative measures are underway with him and also with the individual who could be the mastermind," the interior minister said.

The security of "similar facilities" has been tightened over the incident, he added.

An unidentified assailant hurled a bottle bomb at the fence of Russia’s consulate-general in Lvov overnight to December 24, the Lvov Region police reported.

Investigators are pressing criminal charges under article 296 of Ukraine’s Criminal Code (‘Hooliganism’). A pre-trial investigation is underway and investigators are looking into the circumstances of the incident.