Blinken, Zelensky discuss upcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia — State Department

WASHINGTON, December 29. /ТАСС/. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday spoke with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to discuss the situation on the border between Russia and Ukraine, the settlement in Donbass and the upcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia, the State Department said in a statement.

"Secretary Blinken reiterated the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty, and territorial integrity in the face of Russia’s military buildup on Ukraine’s borders," the statement said. "The two discussed efforts to peacefully resolve the conflict in eastern Ukraine and upcoming diplomatic engagements with Russia."

Blinken also took to Twitter to comment on the conversation, saying that the US "will continue to consult closely with Ukraine, @NATO Allies, and partners in our diplomatic efforts to deter further Russian aggression."

Russia will start talks on security guarantees with the US and NATO in the first half of January, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry. On December 17, the Foreign Ministry released draft agreements on security guarantees addressed to the US and NATO. They had been handed over to a US representative on December 15.