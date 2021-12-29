Ukrainian law enforcers search homes of former president’s associates

KIEV, December 29. /TASS/. Ukrainian law enforcers have searched the homes of some members of the European Solidarity political party, led by the former president, Pyotr Poroshenko, who is involved in criminal case over coal supplies from Donbass, the former speaker of the Ukrainian parliament, former secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Alexander Turchinov, told a news briefing on Wednesday. Turchinov leads the party’s head office.

"At 07:00 in the morning the homes of some representatives of our party were searched. For instance, they searched the home of presidential aide, ambassador Yury Onishchenko, who has been in the diplomatic service for 25 years," Turchninov said. The homes of former Verkhovna Rada member Sergey Berezenko and other European Solidarity members were searched, too.

"They were looking for documents concerning coal - those dated not 2021, but 2014. Of course, they found nothing, because there was nothing to be found. The purpose of the searches was not to collect evidence, but to terrorize, intimidate and humiliate. We know that more provocations against the European Solidarity party will follow," Turchinov said.

Earlier, Poroshenko was charged with high treason and assistance to terrorist organizations. The investigators suspect him of complicity in coal supplies from the territories of Donbass beyond Kiev’s control at the end of 2014 and the beginning of 2015. Poroshenko is accused of financing terrorism, high treason and creation of a terrorist organization and faces a prison term in combination with property confiscation or without it. The other persons involved in the case are the leader of the political party Opposition Platform - For Life, Viktor Medvedchuk, former energy minister, Vladimir Demchishin and businessman Sergey Kuzyara.