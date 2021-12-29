Next year may see start of gradual recovery from pandemic, head of RDIF believes

MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The world may start to gradually recover from the pandemic next year thanks to the efforts on vaccination of the global population against Covid, Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in an interview with the Rossiya 24 TV Channel.

"We do hope that the efforts on vaccination will lead to an improvement in the situation next year. Indeed, there are scenarios, which imply that next year we may see a gradual recovery from the pandemic. And, of course, Russia has a lot of prospects here, because our economy has already recovered very well this year. We have a very strong macroeconomic position," Dmitriev said.

The head of the RDIF stressed the importance of further vaccination throughout the world.

"We all need to carry out active vaccination around the whole world. Because, as the Omicron strain has shown, there can be some new mutation at any moment, which can also change the run of events very quickly. Therefore, it is difficult to make predictions now. We see that no one could predict such a surge in the incidence we are now observing for the Omicron strain in those countries that were vaccinated with RNA vaccines. Therefore, it is difficult to make predictions," Dmitriev stressed.