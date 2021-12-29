German and Russian top diplomats likely to meet soon, says government

BERLIN, December 29. / TASS /. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is likely to meet with her Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov soon, Deputy Government Spokesperson Wolfgang Buechner stated during a briefing on Wednesday.

"The German Foreign Minister [Annalena Baerbock] announced her plans to meet with [Russian Foreign Minister Sergei] Lavrov in the near future," the spokesperson revealed. According to him, the West and Russia also going to hold talks as part of the OSCE platform.

Earlier, Lavrov mentioned that Germany’s new top diplomat accepted the invitation to visit Russia. The foreign minister also noted that he had a short meeting with Baerbock in Stockholm in early December. According to Lavrov, the top diplomats had "a good conversation," during which Baerbock confirmed her plans to visit Moscow.

The talks of the OCSE Ministerial Council took place in Stockholm on December 2-3. On December 14, after Baerbock officially took office, the countries’ top diplomats held their first phone conversation, exchanging views on the development of Russian-German ties after the elections.