Ukrainian opposition media slam government’s sanctions

KIEV, December 29. /TASS/. Two Ukrainian TV channels, hit by governmental sanctions on Tuesday, described the move as an attempt to usurp power and crush independent media.

"We view today’s events as a yet another attempt by the Ukrainian authorities to suppress any alternative opinion about the situation in Ukraine and to use the mechanism of repressions to fight independent media. The current situation regarding the freedom of speech in the country comes as a direct result of usurpation of power by the incumbent authorities," the First Independent and UkrLive TV channels said in a joint statement.

The channels view the move as illegitimate and vow to challenge it in courts.

"If, under pressure from the president’s office, Ukrainian courts fail to cancel presidential censorship, the European Court of Human Rights will make a fair judgment, dealing a painful blow to all censors," they said.

The owner of the First Independent TV channel, Nestor Shufrich, also said the sanctions will be appealed.

"We want to understand the nature of those sanctions, given that there are absolutely no grounds to impose them. The channel is working normally within the judicial space of Ukraine, that is why there are no explanations or understanding of reasons behind the urge to close those channels too," he was quoted as saying by the Strana news portal.

"Undoubtedly, if this decision hampers the work of TV channels, we will defend ourselves by all possible means, both in Ukraine and abroad," he said.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky sanctioned three companies that own opposition television channels on Tuesday, enacting an earlier ruling by Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council.

The sanctions were imposed on the Novosti media group that belongs to opposition lawmaker Taras Kozak (112 Ukraine, NewsOne and Zik TV channels), and two companies owned by another opposition lawmaker, Nestor Shufrich - Time Media (First Independent TV) and Teleprostir (UkrLive TV).

The sanctions are effective for five years, and the affected channels are de-facto prohibited from broadcasting. Ukrainian providers have already started to block them.