Ukrainian ex-president says ready to be questioned, but later

KIEV,December 29. /TASS/. Ukraine’s former president, Pyotr Poroshenko, said on Tuesday he was ready to give testimony as part of a criminal case against him, but will not disrupt his foreign trip to do so.

"I am ready to provide all clarifications that are required," he told Channel 5.

At the same time, the ex-president said he was now on a business trip to Poland, where he will attend numerous business meetings.

"I have my own schedule, and I’m not going to break it because of [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky’s illegitimate whims," Poroshenko added, without specifying the date of his return.

The ex-president described attempts to summon him for questioning as "mockery," explaining them by the incumbent Ukrainian government’s displeasure with his actions as a public figure.

"Zelensky is jealous of my activities as a public figure and is trying to interfere with my foreign visits," he said.

On December 20, Ukraine’s law enforcement agencies filed charges of high treason, financing terrorism and creating a terrorist organization against Poroshenko. Investigators suspect him of involvement in coal purchases from the breakaway Donbass republics in late 2014 - early 2015. He is facing up to 15 years in prison if found guilty.

Poroshenko is now traveling abroad, but said he was coming back in mid-January.