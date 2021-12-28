Over 1.3 million Russians vaccinated against COVID over past week — health minister

MOSCOW, December 28. /TASS/. More than 1.3 million people have been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus infection in Russia in the past week, Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Tuesday.

"More than 1.3 million people were vaccinated during the week, or 190,000 people a day," he said, adding that Russia has a sufficient stock of vaccines.

He also said that about 67% of Russians older than 60 have been vaccinated and called for closer attention to this age category as elderly people are in the at-risk group.

According to the latest statistics, around 281.5 million people have been infected worldwide and more than 5.4 million deaths have been reported.

To date, 10,437,152 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 9,337,447 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 306,090 fatalities nationwide. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.