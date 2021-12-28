Belarus confirms EU states whipping up incitement against border guards — top brass

MINSK, December 28. /TASS/. European Union countries bordering on Belarus are stirring up incitement against Belarusian border guards, Head of the Belarusian Defense Ministry’s Department for International Military Cooperation Major-General Oleg Voinov said at a briefing for military attaches on Tuesday.

"Along with the use of special gear against migrants, provocations against representatives of the Border Guard Service of the Republic of Belarus are being documented," the Belarusian State Border Committee quoted the general as saying on its Telegram Channel.

As the Belarusian defense official pointed out, "the brutal actions by the security forces of the neighboring countries have already resulted in 20 deaths and hundreds of battered refugees, including women and children."

"Our neighbors are shamelessly and brazenly violating international law, pushing back people and forcing them to go to Belarus," Voinov stressed.

As Minsk has stated, "the use of violence against refugees is the general state policy of Poland which earlier had strongly opposed the European policy on migrant quotas." Also, as the Belarusian defense official pointed out, "Lithuania and Poland pass laws that contradict European legislation and allow for forcibly transporting refugees to the border without examining their appeals."

While EU and NATO member states ignore and interpret some of their international commitments in a one-sided manner, "the military-political situation near the borders of the Republic of Belarus is getting increasingly tense and hard to predict," Voinov emphasized.

"Instead of maintaining and strengthening inter-state relations, there is in fact deliberate pressure on the Republic of Belarus in all areas with the aim of isolating it internationally and branding it as ‘a rogue state,’" the defense official pointed out.

"This pressure is being exercised, first and foremost, through neighboring countries," he stressed.