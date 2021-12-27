Russia, Syrian top diplomats discuss development of situation in Syria

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The Russian and Syrian Foreign Ministers, Sergey Lavrov and Faisal Mekdad, discussed the situation in Syria with a focus on the necessity to promote comprehensive political settlement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"The ministers discussed the development of the situation in and around Syria, with a focus on the necessity to promote comprehensive political settlement," it said.

Apart from that, the two top diplomats discussed current issues of Russian-Syrian cooperation, including preparations for Mekdad’s upcoming visit to Moscow.

They also exchanged views on the results of the 17th international Astana-format meeting on Syria that was held in Nur Sultan on December 22, as well as the organization of the 7th round of consultations of the Constitutional Committee due to be held in Geneva in January.

"The Russian side stressed the importance of steady and constructive work on a constitutional reform within this intra-Syrian forum," the ministry said.

Lavrov reiterated Russia’s commitment to further efforts in the interests of implementing United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254, including ensuring Syria’s sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence.

"The sides exchanged views on the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2685 on the extension of the Mechanism for Cross-Border Aid Delivery into Syria (CBM) and stressed mutual commitment to further coordination of their countries’ approaches in this area," the ministry added.

The conversation was initiated by the Syrian side.