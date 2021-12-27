Humanitarian situation in Syria worsened over past year — Russian envoy

NUR SULTAN, December 27. /TASS/. The humanitarian situation in Syria has worsened dramatically over the past year due to the West’s policy of pressure on Damascus, Russian presidential special envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev told TASS on Monday.

"We call on the entire world community to review the non-constructive approaches of utmost pressure and the refusal to allocate even the smallest funds until the so-called concessions from Damascus. This is an absolutely wrong approach, which may entail very sad consequences in Syria because the situation there has degraded seriously over the past year," he said.

According to Lavrentyev, Russia offers broad support for Syria in various spheres. "As was shown during the discussion of this topic at the previous meeting on refugees in Damascus, quite a number of Russian ministries and agencies are making efforts to find ways to provide assistance to the Syrians," he noted.

Moscow, in his words, has delivered a lot of essential goods to Syria, with both government and private structures taking part in this work. Moreover, Russia is looking at other options of helping Syria, he added.