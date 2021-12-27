Belarusian draft Constitution bans foreign funding of polls

MINSK, December 27. /TASS/. The Belarusian draft Constitution released on Monday stipulates a ban on the funding of national elections by foreign states, citizens and organizations.

"The preparation and holding of the elections should be funded by the expenses allocated from the state budget. In some cases provided by law, the preparation and holding of polls can be funded by political parties, other organizations and citizens," the draft Constitution reads. "The preparation and holding of elections at the expense of foreign states and organizations as well as of foreign citizens is banned <…>."

Amid the protests in Belarus, which engulfed the country after the presidential elections on August 9, 2020, Lukashenko spoke about the need to amend the Constitution, and delegating some of the presidential powers to other branches of government. It is also planned to establish the All-Belarusian People's Assembly as a constitutional body, providing it with some additional functions.