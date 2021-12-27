Belarus draft constitution bans one individual to be elected president more than two times

MINSK, December 27. /TASS/. A draft of Belarus’ new constitution bans a single individual from being elected as the republic’s president more than two times.

"The President is elected for the term of five years directly by the Belarusian people on the basis of the general, free, equal, and direct right to vote in a secret ballot. One individual cannot be President for more than two office terms," says the document that was made public on Monday.

Amid mass protests that followed the August 9, 2020, presidential elections in Belarus, President Alexander Lukashenko admitted the need for constitutional changes and said he was ready to delegate some of the presidential competences to other branches of power.

The constitutional amendments are geared to preserve the presidential form of government and expand the authority of the government. It is also planned to make the Belarusian Nationwide Assembly, originally established as a special popular rule format, a constitutional body and give it additional functions.