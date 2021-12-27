West’s words cannot be taken on trust, says Russian top diplomat

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The West cannot be taken at its word, since it betrayed the confidence placed in it by Russia after the collapse of the USSR, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the Solovyov Live YouTube channel on Monday.

"Everything that happened with our relations after the collapse of the USSR, when the new ties were built, as the [Russian] president had repeatedly recalled, was a completely unprecedented level of trust, the willingness to become friends and almost allies <…>. But all of this, as we clearly understand, was a mistake. You cannot trust their word," Lavrov insisted.

The top diplomat commented on the statement made by former Russian Foreign Minister Andrey Kozyrev, who believes that Russia needs to join NATO. Lavrov noted that "many Russian politicians, especially oppositional ones, viewed the West as unconditionally ideal and an unquestioning leader." "They do not see any flaws in the West, or see the damage that the West is doing all over the world, destroying countries as well as statehoods," the Russian foreign minister noted.

Lavrov also mentioned that NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg claimed that the alliance had never promised to halt the eastward advancement. "Of course, they had," the top diplomat insisted, referring to the statements of the British diplomat who partook in the talks on the unification of Germany.

"This British diplomat wrote, I do not think that it will be difficult to find this quote, some incredible thing. He claimed that they sincerely promised that NATO would not expand, but of course, they did not mean it. They were motivated by the historic chance to build a new Europe, in which there will be no confrontation, while US National Security Adviser in 1977-1981 Zbigniew Brzezinski, talking to one of his colleagues, revealed that they deceived [Russia]," Lavrov said.