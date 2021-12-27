Ukraine’s NATO membership prospects as important to Moscow as to Kiev — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, December 27. /TASS/. The possibility of Ukraine joining NATO is as important to Moscow as it is to Kiev, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov told International Affairs magazine in an interview.

"The possibility of Ukraine joining NATO is as important - and possibly more important - to us than it is to Ukraine itself," he said.

He warned that the two sides had approached a point where "some very different factors begin to play a role."

"The significance of these factors and their fundamental importance for our self-awareness, let alone geopolitical positioning are indisputable," he said.

According to the senior diplomat, those who insist on teaching Russia a lesson underestimate what may happen in the future.

"They seem to have lost the sense of reality and common sense as well, but I hope that they have not lost the sense of self-preservation," he concluded.

Documents on security guarantees

The Russian Foreign Ministry on December 17 published drafts of a treaty with the United States on security guarantees and of an agreement on security between Russia and NATO member-states. They were handed to the US Assistant Secretary of State Karen Donfried on December 15.

Russian President Vladimir Putin at his annual yearend news conference on Thursday said that Russia for the time being saw a positive reaction from the United States to its security guarantees proposals. The US partners, as the Russian leader remarked, say they are prepared for beginning these negotiations in Geneva at the very beginning of next year.

NATO’s Secretary-General earlier said the alliance had received Russia’s security guarantees proposals and would study them.