Voices heard from West that communications channels with Minsk are needed - top diplomat

MINSK, December 26. /TASS/. Belarus has stood up to the tough pressure from Western nations and now voices are heard that channels of communications with Minsk are needed, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makey said on Sunday.

"Voice are already heard from our Western partners that it is necessary to find channels of communication with Belarus," he said in an interview with the ONT television channel.

"Despite the forecasts and expectations of Belarus’ enemies," the country "has survived and is developing," he said. "In the foreign economic sphere, despite the toughest pressure and sanctions, exports of Belarusian products have increased significantly and the foreign trade surplus exceeded three billion US dollars."

According to the Belarusian top diplomat, the country’s diplomacy "managed to expose the dark sides of European democracy at international venues." "Practically for the first time, we heard serious criticism of the so-called democratic nations from international organizations and foreign mass media," he noted.

At the same time, Makey stressed, Belarus has always stood for a constructive dialogue. "Despite the fact that a funeral march was played for our country, the Belarusians have lived through this period calmly and with dignity. We have become much stronger, more hardened, more confident in ourselves and in the future of the country," he said.