Minsk used to living under Western sanctions - presidential spokesperson

MINSK, December 26. /TASS/. Belarus has got used to the Western sanctions, so, there is nothing new about them for the country, Belarusian presidential press secretary Natalia Eismont said on Sunday.

"As for the pressure that was and is exerted on our country, we have somewhat got used to living in such conditions and there is nothing new about the sanctions for us," she said in an interview with the ONT television channel.

"But we need to be alert and alive, to react all the time, since our fugitive opponents have declared a war on their own people," she said, adding that President Alexander Lukashenko has always been "keeping track of the events".

She noted that the outgoing year was not easy for the country and the president. "But we were ready for that," she said. In her words, most the problems were linked with the coronavirus pandemic. "We lived with it all through 2021 and you know perfectly well that the president has visited red zones for about 20 times. There are no other such precedents in the world. He did it not for appearances," she said.

At the same time, she noted, the year 2021 was "a year of painstaking work on the modernization of the political system".