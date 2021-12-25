Putin, Serbia’s Vucic discuss military-technical cooperation, additional gas supplies

BELGRADE, December 25. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic had a phone call with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, the Serbian presidential press office announced Saturday. During the call, Vucic thanked Putin for Kornet anti-tank missile systems and raised the issue of additional gas supplies for Serbia.

"President Vucic thanked President Putin for the shipment of Kornet anti-tank missiles, noting that these Russian missiles are the best in the world and will become a serious reinforcement for the Serbian Army. President Vucic and President Putin discussed the energy situation in Europe and the world, continuing the conversation thy started one month ago in Sochi. President Putin assured President Vucic that Russia will adhere to the agreements and that Serbia will have enough gas this winter. The sides also discussed the agreement on additional gas supply [for Serbia]," the statement says.

Vucic and Putin noted the constant growth of the economic ties. The two leaders underscored that they expect the signing of the agreement on strategic economic cooperation soon, and provided their positive assessments to the agreement, signed Friday by Russia’s Gazprom and Serbia’s HIP Petrohemija.

The sides noted their readiness for further close cooperation on the entire spectrum of relations, the press office added.