Lukashenko to arrive at informal summit on December 28

MINSK, December 24. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will pay a working visit to St. Petersburg on December 28-29 in order to participate in an informal meeting between the leaders of CIS countries, a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin is scheduled for December 29, the press service of the Belarusian leader reported on Friday.

"The Belarusian President will take part in the informal meeting of the CIS heads of state in Saint Petersburg on 28 December,’ the statement said.

The press service added that at this summit, the leaders will sum up the results of Belarus’ chairmanship in the CIS in 2021, exchange opinions on resolving shared issues, discuss further measures on increasing the effectiveness of cooperation and the socio-economic development of member states. "The forthcoming meeting will be special because the 30th anniversary of the CIS was marked in December," the statement noted.

According to the press service, it is expected that Lukashenko will meet with Putin on December 29. "The heads of state will discuss topical issues of Belarus-Russia cooperation," according to the statement.

On December 13, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that both leaders would meet "before New Year’s Day" but did not specify the date.