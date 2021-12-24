US still bars access to seized properties of Russian mission to UN — MFA

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. The US isn’t making any steps to allow Russian access to the New York State properties seized from the Russian mission to the UN, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

In a few days it’ll be exactly five years since the US on December 29, 2016, seized the estate used by the Russian mission to the UN, which is located just outside of New York City, she said. The property was acquired in 1953 and is now owned by Russia, she said.

The US "is in no hurry to return to compliance with its commitments under the 1947 agreement," Zakharova said.

The US, she said, has been deliberately making it hard for UN missions of some countries to operate in past several years, abusing its status as the UN host and acting in breach of its obligations under the 1947 agreement on UN headquarters.

Russia acted in good faith as the owner of the compound, Zakharova said.