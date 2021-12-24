Some NATO states can make positive contribution to Russia's ties with alliance — Kremlin

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. NATO countries take different positions in relation to Russia, but some of them could make a very positive contribution to improvement of relations between Moscow and the alliance, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

In particular, when asked to assess Turkey's role in resolving the difficulties between Moscow and Kiev, taking into account the recent statements of the head of the Turkish diplomatic service, Mevlut Cavusoglu, Peskov said:

"The difficulties are not between Moscow and Kiev, there are difficulties between Moscow and America and Moscow and NATO, but Turkey in this case is a NATO country. Most likely, the Americans will also consult with Turkey, this is a US ally."

When asked if Turkey could play a positive role in this situation considering its membership in NATO, Peskov noted that the countries of the alliance take a different position in relation to Russia.

"There are countries that take extremely unfriendly position to us, and, on the contrary, there are countries that consistently pursue a policy of further dialogue and solving all problems by diplomatic means and they are inclined to take into account the real concerns of the Russian Federation. Certainly, such countries are able to make a very positive contribution to this process," the press secretary of the Russian President said.

Earlier, Cavusoglu said he believes that the tension between Russia and NATO has reached a "dangerous level." He noted that "Turkey will not ignore close relations with Ukraine just because of its extensive relations with Russia."