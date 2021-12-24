Assange seeks to appeal his extradition at UK top court

LONDON, December 24. /TASS/. The defense team of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange his filed a request to appeal his extradition to the United States in Britain's Supreme Court, the PA news agency reported citing his fiancee Stella Moris.

She was quoted as saying that the High Court needs to "certify that at least one of the Supreme Court appeal grounds is a point of law of general public importance." Only in this case, the application has a chance to be considered by the Supreme Court, she added.

Assange’s defense team, in turn, said in a statement: 'We believe serious and important issues of law of wider public importance are being raised in this application. They arise from the Court's judgment and its receipt and reliance on US assurances regarding the prison regimes and treatment Mr Assange is likely to face if extradited."

"Because this application is now the subject of judicial consideration, his lawyers do not propose to comment further at the moment," the statement says. "We hope and trust the High Court will grant a certificate on the questions raised as well as giving permission to appeal in order that they can thereafter be fully argued before the Supreme Court."

On December 10, the Court of Appeal of England and Wales upheld the US Department of Justice’s appeal filed in the case of the WikiLeaks founder’s extradition to the US.

Assange has been in custody in London’s Belmarsh Prison since April 2019, after the embassy of Ecuador revoked his asylum, which he had enjoyed for seven years. In January, the Westminster Magistrates’ Court refused to extradite Assange to the United States where he faces 18 criminal charges, but at the same time ruled that he should stay in custody until the US appeal has been considered.

In the United States, Assange is charged with a number of offenses in connection with the largest disclosure of classified information in US history. If convicted on all counts, he may be handed a 175-year prison term.