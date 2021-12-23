Good Russia-Ukraine relations possible when Donbass, Crimea problems resolved — expert

KIEV, December 23. /TASS/. Ukraine and Russia cannot restore the neighborly relations they used to have but improvement is possible if they create a comprehensive model of these relations, taking into account the issues of Donbass and Crimea, Ruslan Bortnik, director of the Ukrainian Institute of Politics, told TASS on Thursday, commenting on Russian President Vladimir Putin’s annual news conference.

"Neighborly relations between Russia and Ukraine are possible. Naturally, not as good as they used to be. But it will take quite a time for Russia and Ukraine to find a model, which has to be a very multi-stage and comprehensive one. <…> You cannot fix broken glass - it will be a new relationship, there is no returning to the past," he said.

According to Bortnik, neighborly relations between the two countries can be developed only with due account of the Crimea and Donbass factors, and the 2014 developments in Ukraine. "Normal relations are impossible without at least interim solutions on these two problems," he stressed.

Apart from that, in his words, normalization is possible from the point of view of economic perspectives, in the face of common threats or taking into account the West. "Relations may improve also once Russia and the West agree on new rules of strategic stability, when Ukraine’s role, position, and possibilities are clear," he added.

Earlier in the day, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia wants to build good neighborly relations with Ukraine but it is practically impossible due to the actions of the Kiev authorities. Putin stressed that Moscow is ready to work with those forces in Ukraine "who are ready to build relations with Russia in a neighborly atmosphere." But now, in his words, such forces are being persecuted in Ukraine.