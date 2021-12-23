No need to prosecute Russians for COVID-19 vaccination refusal, says Putin

MOSCOW, December 23. / TASS /. There is no need to introduce prosecutions for COVID-19 vaccination refusal in Russia, President Vladimir Putin stated during his annual press conference on Thursday.

"Is it necessary to introduce any persecution measures? I do not think so. It is not about some kind of a political will, the point is that an action force always produces an equal resistance force. As soon as you start exerting pressure, there will always emerge some ways to work this system, as our people are inventive," the head of state noted.

The Russian leader also emphasized the need to respect the opponents of vaccination and called on to patiently explain to them why immunization was essential. "People need to be respected regardless of their position, [we should] patiently explain to them [why it is] crucial to take certain measures," the president said.