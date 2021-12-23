Kiev reluctant to implement Minsk agreements — Putin

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. The Minsk agreements are the only possible way to settle the conflict in Donbass but Ukraine is reluctant to implement them, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"The Minsk agreements - are they good or bad? I think they are the only possible ones," he said during his traditional end-of-the-year news conference.

"What is the problem? They don’t want to implement them," he said, commenting on the situation in eastern Ukraine.

The Russian president recalled that a bill on the fundamentals of the state policy of a transition period had been referred to Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada (parliament). "Where is any mention of the Minsk agreements? Instead of amnesty, it bans amnesty, envisages nearly criminal prosecution for this amnesty. Instead of elections, it stipulates the establishment of a military administration. It provides for lustration instead of amnesty," he added.