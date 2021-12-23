Regional heads showed responsibility, had federal support during pandemic — Putin

MOSCOW, December 23. /TASS/. Heads of regional governments in Russia showed responsibility and were able to lean on federal authorities during the pandemic, President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

Many countries, he said, adopted the Russian approach to dealing with the pandemic. In a big country, the situation may be different in various regions, and regional authorities should be able to fine tune their response while the federal government should provide general direction, he said.

"As in any big undertaking, something perhaps could have been done more accurately and more vigorously," he said during his annual news conference. "But on the whole, regional heads were utterly responsible."

They were willing to make hard decisions, Putin said.

The federal government boosted support to the regions that made the right decisions and needed federal budget support, he went on to say. The amount of federal aid to regions went up significantly and that type of engagement produced the required result, he said.