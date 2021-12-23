Belarus to submit draft Constitution for nationwide discussion in few days — president

MINSK, December 23. / TASS /. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has said that the draft Constitution is going to be submitted for nationwide discussion in a few days.

"In a couple of days, we are correcting mistakes, placing commas, and then submitting the draft Constitution for nationwide discussion," the BelTA news agency quoted Lukashenko as saying during a meeting with the working group on the constitutional amendments.

According to the head of state, if the constitution is amended, the country’s system of government is going to be rebuilt. "After the [new] constitution is adopted, if the people support, we, the current leadership, including the president and parliament, will have to rebuild the system of [government] in line with [the amendments]," Lukashenko noted.

Amid the protests in Belarus, which engulfed the country after the presidential elections on August 9, 2020, Lukashenko said about the need to amend the Constitution, delegating some of the presidential powers to other branches of government. It is also planned to establish the All-Belarusian People's Assembly as constitutional body, providing it with some additional functions. Earlier, it was reported that the referendum on the new constitutional amendments was scheduled for February 2022.