US, Russian top brass discuss regional security issues in phone conversation — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, December 22. /TASS/. Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley and Chief of the Russian General Staff, General Valery Gerasimov discussed "regional security-related issues of concern" in a phone conversation on Wednesday, the press service of the Joint Chiefs of Staff reported.

"The military leaders discussed regional security-related issues of concern. The phone call is a continuation of communication between both leaders to ensure risk reduction and operational de-confliction," the statement noted.

"In accordance with past practice, both have agreed to keep the specific details of their conversation private," the statement specified.

The previous phone conversation between Milley and Gerasimov was held on November 23.