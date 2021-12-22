Dutch prosecution demands life sentence for MH17 case defendants

SCHIPHOL /The Netherlands/, December 22. /TASS/. A life sentence is the only appropriate punishment for the defendants in the case of the MH17 Boeing, which crashed in Ukraine in July 2014, says prosecutor Manon Ridderbeks.

"We demand that each of the four defendants is sentenced to a lifetime in prison," she said.

According to the prosecution, the defendants are guilty of two charges: crashing the plane, and the murder of 298 people.

Ridderbeks also demanded an arrest warrant for all four defendants, should they be deemed guilty of the crimes.

"Defendants [Igor] Girkin, [Sergey] Dubinsky and [Oleg] Pulatov live in Russia, which does not extradite its citizens," the prosecutor noted. "We do not know for sure where [Leonid] Kharchenko lives at this moment. However, it does not mean that they will forever stay unpunished. Laws and treaties allow the defendants to serve their sentences abroad. Furthermore, nobody knows what will happen in the future. A man may be outside of our reach today, but can be apprehended tomorrow."

The Malaysian Airlines Boeing 777 carrying out flight MH17 from Amsterdam to Kuala-Lumpur, crashed on July 17, 2014, in the Donetsk Region of Ukraine, killing 298 people - citizens of 10 states. The Special Investigative Team announced in June 2019 that four suspects were identified. The court proceeding against the defendants started on March 9, 2020; the defendants are accused of delivering a Buk anti-air missile system from Russia to Ukraine. All defendants are being tried in absentia.

Russian officials repeatedly expressed their mistrust for the JIT, noting that the prosecution’s arguments are groundless and stressing the unwillingness of the commission to use Moscow’s conclusions in the investigation.