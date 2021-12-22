Kiev keeps hindering Minsk talks on humanitarian issues, says DPR official

DONETSK, December 22. /TASS/. The work of the humanitarian subgroup of the Contact Group on resolving the situation in Donbass, which met on Tuesday, was blocked by Ukraine, the envoy of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) and DPR Human Rights Ombudsperson Darya Morozova said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Ukraine did its utmost to completely block the negotiation process on all humanitarian issues," the statement reads.

According to Morozova, Kiev’s negotiators once again refused to discuss the creation of a comprehensive mechanism to search for the people who went missing in relation to the Donbass conflict, "although the issue topped the agenda based on a prior agreement between the parties, which could have provided them with great opportunities for substantive and fruitful discussions." At the same time, in her words, Ukraine’s representatives suggested removing the issue of clearing those involved in the 2019-2020 prisoner exchanges of criminal charges as irrelevant. "I would like to point out that it means that the detainee exchange issue would also be automatically removed from the agenda because Kiev’s failure to implement its previous obligation to clear those already released of criminal charges was the stumbling block," Morozova specified.

Branding it as another provocation, she excoriated the Ukrainian envoy’s statement about the need to agree an exchange mechanism that would be convenient for Kiev because "there will be more prisoners" in Ukraine in the near future. "I view this remark and these actions as an overt demonstration of Kiev’s aggressive policy towards Donbass residents. I would like to stress that responsibility for the lack of progress on humanitarian issues in 2021 rests entirely on the shoulders of Ukraine’s representatives," the DPR human rights ombudsperson concluded.