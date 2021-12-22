Venezuela gets new batch of Sputnik Light vaccine — health ministry

HAVANA, December 22. /TASS/. Another batch of Russia’s Sputnik Light anti-coronavirus vaccine, comprising 1.4 million doses, was delivered to Venezuela on Tuesday, the republic’s Health Ministry said in a Twitter post.

"Deputy Health Minister Marisela Bermudez accepted the shipment of 1.4 million doses of Russia’s Sputnik Light vaccine, expected to be used for COVID-19 vaccination next year," the ministry said.

Venezuela approved the use of the Sputnik Light in May. The vaccine will be used for revaccination of previously vaccinated patients.

According to Venezuelan authorities, over 80% of people have already been vaccinated. Since the beginning of the pandemic, over 440,000 residents of the republic with the total population of about 28.5 million people have contracted the disease, and 5,291 of them died.