Coronavirus cases in Russia down 8.2% in past week — official

MOSCOW, December 22. /TASS/. COVID-19 cases in Russia declined by 8.2% in the past week, Russia’s chief sanitary official Anna Popova has said.

"Thanks to the package of anti-epidemic measures currently being implemented, we have been witnessing a decline in cases in the past six weeks. <…> [As compared to the previous week,] the decline is 8.2%," the head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing said during a meeting of the presidium of the coordinating council for struggle against the coronavirus on Tuesday.

According to Popova, COVID-19 incidence is on decline in 65 Russian regions and "is observed in all age groups."

Since the start of the pandemic, about 275.5 million people have contracted the novel coronavirus worldwide, over 5.3 million of them died. To date, 10,267,719 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 9,055,199 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 299,249 fatalities nationwide. The Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.