US believes bilateral engagement with Russia to take place in January — State Department

WASHINGTON, December 21. /TASS/. Washington believes that consultations with Russia will take place in January, including bilateral engagement, as well as via the NATO-Russia Council and the OSCE, US Assistant Secretary for the Bureau of European and Eurasian Affairs, Karen Donfried told a special press briefing on Tuesday devoted to her visit to Moscow, Kiev and Brussels last week.

According to her, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan in a conversation with Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov had agreed to continue contacts within the framework of bilateral cooperation, via the NATO-Russia Council and the OSCE. "[A] specific date would be agreed together with Russia to begin talks aimed at reducing the tensions," Donfried said.

Responding to a question of whether there are already preliminary agreements between Moscow and Washington over bilateral engagement, the US Assistant Secretary said she couldn’t provide any additional information at present.