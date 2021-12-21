41 Omicron COVID infection cases registered in Russia — chief sanitary medic

MOSCOW, December 21. /TASS/. The number of Omicron-strain coronavirus infections in Russia has increased to 41, Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) head Anna Popova said Tuesday.

"A total of 41 Omicron variant infection cases have been registered […] in the Russian Federation. All patients have been hospitalized," she said at the government coronavirus combating coordination council meeting.

"Currently, most patients’ condition is stable, because most of them have immunity," Popova noted.

On November 26, the World Health Organization marked the B.1.1.529 coronavirus strain, discovered in southern Africa with the Greek letter omicron. This strain has already been detected in 80 countries. Specialists believe this strain can spread much faster than previous strains, due to a large number of mutations.