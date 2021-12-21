Russia tried to salvage Open Skies Treaty prior to pullout, says China

BEIJING, December 21. / TASS /. Moscow made efforts to salvage the Treaty on Open Skies before leaving it, however, Washington’s unwillingness to cooperate prompted Russia to withdraw from the agreement, the Chinese Foreign Ministry’s press service told TASS on Tuesday.

"Russia tried to save the Treaty on Open Skies but the US did not respond positively to [this move]," the press service noted.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry emphasized that Washington "had no respect for the global community’s opinion." "The US unilaterally left the treaty, which forced Russia to withdraw from it too," the press service mentioned.

On December 18, Russia officially quit the Treaty on Open Skies, suspending the fulfillment of obligations under this agreement. The US withdrew from the treaty on November 22, 2020, after hurling years-long accusations of Russia’s alleged violations of its several provisions.

The Treaty on Open Skies was signed on March 24, 1992, in Helsinki by 27 member-states of the Conference on Security and Cooperation in Europe (European countries, the US, Canada and since 1995, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe). The treaty entered into force on January 1, 2002, after some 20 countries approved it (Russia ratified the agreement on May 26, 2001).