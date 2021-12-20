London police investigate Belarusian Embassy incident

LONDON, December 20. /TASS/. The London Metropolitan police is investigating the incident that happened near the Belarusian Embassy in London Sunday, the New Scotland Yard told TASS Monday.

"Police were called at around 19:40 on Sunday, 19 December, to a report of a disturbance outside of the Embassy of Belarus. A member of [Embassy] staff reported he had been assaulted and was left with a facial injury. One man was arrested nearby and taken into custody. Enquiries are ongoing," the police said.

On Monday, Belarusian Foreign Ministry informed that "the Embassy facade was vandalized, followed by arrived diplomats being physically assaulted" Sunday, adding that "one diplomat sustained serious bodily harm, which required emergency medical assistance."

The British charge d’affaires was summoned to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry and was presented with a "decisive protest and a demand to carry out a thorough investigation of the incident, to bring the guilty to responsibility and to inform the Belarusian side about the progress of the investigation and its results," the Ministry said in its statement.

Neither the UK Foreign Office nor the Belarusian Embassy in London could provide an immediate commentary on the incident.