Germany says expulsion of its diplomats from Russia is ungrounded

BERLIN, December 20. /TASS/. Germany thinks that Russia’s reciprocal decision to expel its diplomats is ungrounded but will continue to seek an equal dialogue, the German foreign ministry said on Monday.

"This step was no surprise, but from the point of view of the federal government is absolutely ungrounded," it said, adding that this step will only complicate relations between Berlin and Moscow.

The German side stressed that it had expelled two Russian diplomats in response to a court ruling of December 15 saying that the high-profile murder of a Georgian national in Berlin in 2019 had allegedly been "at the order from Russian state" institutions. German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock described the incident as a "violation of Germany’s sovereignty," so, according to the German foreign ministry, the expulsion of Russian diplomats was a "proper response."

"The federal government wants dialogue with Russia on the basis of international law and mutual respect. Today’s decision of the Russian foreign ministry complicates it again," it said.

Earlier in the day, Russia declared two diplomats from the German embassy in Moscow personae non gratae in response to Germany’s decision to expel two Russian diplomats following the Berlin court verdict on the case of Georgian national Zelimkhan Khangoshvili’s murder. "The Russian side would invariably respond in a proportionate manner to any of Berlin’s potential confrontational moves towards us in the future," the Russian foreign ministry said.

According to the Russian foreign ministry, it summoned German Ambassador Geza Andreas von Geyr to tell him that "the Russian side flatly rejects unfounded accusations, which have nothing to do with reality, of Russian state structures’ complicity in this crime that were advanced as part of this verdict that has a clearly political motivation."

On December 15, the Berlin Higher Court sentenced a Russian national citizen for life on charges of the murder of Georgian national Zelimkhan Khangoshvili in 2019. The court accepted the prosecution’s argument that the murder had been allegedly ordered by Russian state agencies. Following this verdict, the German foreign ministry declared two Russian embassy employees personae non gratae.