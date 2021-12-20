No clarity about US’ possible response to Russia’s security proposals — senior diplomat

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. It is not yet clear how the United States can respond to Russia’s proposals on security guarantees, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Monday.

"So far, there is no understanding about the format of a possible response and its essence," he said. "We can only guess judging by public signals. But let us wait for a response in this or that form."

The Russian senior diplomat expressed the hope that the US side has comprehended one of the elements of Russia’s position that this is an urgent and pressing matter. "It should be in the focus, with no time wasted. I hope they have got at least this aspect. So, we are waiting for prompt signals," he stressed.

On Friday, the Russian foreign ministry released two Russian draft agreements on security guarantees from the United States and NATO. These documents were handed over to the US side at a meeting at the Russian foreign ministry on December 15.